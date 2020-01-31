Henrico County Public Schools wants to add dozens of teachers next year, releases budget proposal

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Public Schools has released its 2020-2021 budget, and it could mean big changes for teachers and students.

Among the changes, officials want to add 40 school counselors, nearly doubling the current number of counselors at the elementary level.

They also plan to convert 25 special education instructional assistants from part-time to full-time positions in hopes of helping students with special needs.

A new ‘career ladder’ program is in the works. Officials say this would help ‘staff members climb in experience, expertise and pay.’

The school district also wants to add 35 full-time substitutes, 13 elementary school library assistants, and a new school bus tracking app that would help parents track their child’s bus.

A pay increase is not included in the current budget, but officials say it’s not unusual for that to come later in the process.

School Board members plan to approve a budget in February. A public meeting will be held on February 13 for the public to make suggestions.

