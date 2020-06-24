Henrico County Public Schools weigh options for safe return this fall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Henrico County School Board and county supervisors met for a joint work session Tuesday night to try and see how students can safely return to the classroom in the fall.

“While we have not landed on any one plan, we are researching options that will allow us to bring the most students back possible at one time, and serve them in a face to face manner,” Superintendent Amy Cashwell said. “We recognize nothing can replace the face to face instruction that’s happening in our classrooms.”

Cashwell says they are working to reopen schools with five day instruction, but in-person classes may not be suitable for every single day.

Officials are weighing a schedule that would bring an ‘A’ day and ‘B’ day to help classes with social distancing. With this hybrid model, some student would come in one day then participate in remote learning the next.

Cashwell says they’re working on a fully virtual option for parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their kids back just yet.

Parents on both sides weighed in Tuesday night.

“The virtual learning has not been enough,” Yael Levin-Sheldon, Henrico mom of two told 8News. “I don’t blame the teachers. It’s not the teachers’ fault. They were thrown into this just like everybody else. But we don’t believe the county is going to be able provide enough of an education in a hybrid model or a virtual model.”

April Sullivan says a full reopen would be a dangerous move.

“I think reopening fully is reckless and dangerous,” she said. “My mother lives with me. She has cancer. My daughter goes to school, maybe she doesn’t get sick. But she comes home and my mom who has compromised immune system gets sick. Then what happens?”

Officials hope to have a full plan ready by mid-summer. A survey will be released this week for community feedback.

