Henrico County Public Schools wins award for music education

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that is it has been named one of the best districts in the nation for music education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

HCPS have received this honor 22 years in a row, and are the only division in the country to do so.

“What an honor to be the only school division in America recognized every year for 22 years in a row,” said Chris Moseley, Henrico Schools’ music education specialist. “Congratulations to our incredible music staff. It’s their dedication, along with the support of our School Board, administration and community, that make this possible.”

The award is given to school districts based on their commitment to music instruction through funding, staffing and access to music instruction.

You can learn more about the award online here.