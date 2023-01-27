HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — During the Henrico County school board meeting on Thursday, residents were able to get a first look at Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell’s budget proposal of $780 million.

The general fund is expected to increase by about $16 million, with the vast majority of the money being spent on instruction and teachers’ salaries. However, the fund does not cover the cost of food services, ongoing debts, and grant-funded programs.

A few initiatives include:

Decreasing student fees such as physical education clothes and dual enrollment programs.

Combatting the ongoing teacher shortage.

HVAC improvements.

The presentation also highlighted hiring five new English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers. The teachers’ salaries will be addressed in further detail during the March county-wide budget process.

The budget proposal will go up for a public hearing on Feb. 9, and the school board plans to approve it on May 11. The county board of supervisors will have the final say over school funding during its own budget process later this year.

