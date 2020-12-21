Henrico County residents: recycle your Christmas tree, get free mulch

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2015, file photo, Tommy Lawson looks out into rows of Christmas trees as his family browses for their tree at the John T Nieman Nursery in Hamilton, Ohio. For many people, it’s hard not to think about the upcoming holidays already. Some folks are holding early Christmas celebrations so they can be with elderly parents outdoors while the weather still allows it. As the holidays approach, the pandemic is forcing people to come up with creative ways to celebrate. Experts say rituals have always been with us and there has always been room for improvisation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t know what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season? Henrico County is accepting them for recycling to turn them into mulch for you to take home.

The free service begins for Henrico County residents on Saturday, Dec. 26, and lasts through Sunday, Jan. 10.

Keep Henrico Beautiful and the Department of Public Utilities are offering the service to preserve landfill space and protect the environment.

Christmas trees will be accepted at the following locations:

Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot

Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot

Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295

Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road.

You can drop off your Christmas trees anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center — and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas.

MAKE SURE: Trees are free of tinsel, lights, ornaments, tree stands and water bowls.

County officials ask that you wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at all times.

Free mulch will be available to Henrico residents at the public use areas.

