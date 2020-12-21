Henrico County residents: recycle your Christmas tree, get free mulch

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t know what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season? Henrico County is accepting them for recycling to turn them into mulch for you to take home.
The free service begins for Henrico County residents on Saturday, Dec. 26, and lasts through Sunday, Jan. 10.
Keep Henrico Beautiful and the Department of Public Utilities are offering the service to preserve landfill space and protect the environment.
Christmas trees will be accepted at the following locations:
- Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot
- Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot
- Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295
- Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road.
You can drop off your Christmas trees anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center — and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas.
MAKE SURE: Trees are free of tinsel, lights, ornaments, tree stands and water bowls.
County officials ask that you wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at all times.
Free mulch will be available to Henrico residents at the public use areas.
