Henrico County saw spike in juvenile firearm crime, ‘ghost gun’ incidents in 2021

The county will focus the 2022-23 budget for additional resources to address youth crime

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has released data on violent crime incidents for 2021 during their annual Board of Supervisors retreat this past weekend, as well as spent time addressing a rise in juvenile firearm crimes.

Henrico Police Lieutenant Colonel Barbara West discussed plans to combat crime and youth violence and initiatives planned by the county for the 2022-23 budget.

West said violent crime is spiking throughout the country, and youth crime and victimization are also on the rise.

In 2021, Henrico saw 25 homicides. 22 of those incidents were firearm-related.

Henrico County experienced an increase in juvenile crime during 2021, according to police.

Juvenile firearm data from Henrico County Police

In total, there were 81 firearm discharge incidents that involved juveniles in 2021; including victims, occupants of houses or cars, witnesses to shootings and those arrested for discharges.

Of the 81 incidents, 17 youth were injured and two died from firearm discharge incidents. Seven juveniles were accidentally injured during a firearm incident.

One of those juvenile firearm incidents was the murder of Lucia Bremer, the 13-year-old student who was shot and killed in March 2021 in a West End neighborhood behind Mills Godwin High School.

Her suspected killer would be tried as an adult following a circuit court decision in December. Dylan Williams, 15, is expected to be tried in the Henrico Circuit Court in July 2022.

One of the issues the county is facing involve incidents with “ghost guns” and quick assembly gun kits.

“Ghost guns” and quick assembly gun kits (Photo provided by Henrico County Police)

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said, “There will be a focus in the 2022-23 budget for additional resources on the ground to address youth crime and to partner with appropriate nonprofit agencies.”

The new proposed fiscal budget will be announced within the next couple of months in Henrico County.