Henrico County School Board moving forward with redistricting process

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Henrico County School Board will get an update on redistricting efforts after hitting the pause button back in April.

Possible next steps in the process are to resume districting, make changes based on the board’s concerns or to end the process all together.

Originally, county leaders wanted to adopt a final plan by May 2020 with changes taking effect for the 2021-2022 school year at the earliest.

With the delay, they hope to have a plan in place by winter 2021 to give families enough time to plan.

You can weigh in, but need to sign up by 8 a.m. on September 24 to have your voice heard in person. You can sign up here.

The board meets at 1 p.m. with public comment starting at 3 p.m.