Henrico County School Board to give updates on COVID-19 and timeline for second quarter plans

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At the Henrico School Board meeting on Thursday, health officials will give updates on the latest COVID-19 data and the district will provide information on a timeline for decisions regarding the second quarter.

The district’s health committee looks at health data every two weeks.

The latest data looking at coronavirus conditions in each region of Virginia shows Henrico’s cases are trending in the right direction. However, the cases are not low enough yet for it to be safe to open schools.

The district will take into consideration how much personal protective equipment they have for teachers before switching to in-person classes. They will also look at how the switch in learning could affect attendance rates.

Henrico County Public Schools students will continue to learn virtually for the first nine weeks of the semester. Health officials will make a recommendation on the second nine weeks at the school board meeting on Oct. 22.

Latest Updates from Henrico County Public Schools