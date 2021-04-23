Henrico County School Board unanimously votes to rename Quioccasin Middle School soccer field after Lucia Bremer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Quioccasin Middle School athletic field will be renamed in honor of Lucia Bremer, the 13-year-old student who was shot and killed in March in a West End neighborhood behind Mills Godwin High School.

At the Henrico County School Board meeting on Thursday, Tuckahoe District’s Marcie Shea took center stage to address testimonies from those requesting to change the name of the middle school’s soccer field.

“Each of these losses are great and have created ripples of grief in our community. Each community has come together in different ways to support each other, process grief and begin to heal,” Shea said. “They have requested to name the Quioccasin Middle School soccer field after her.”

Shea said she was given several letters from school staff and parents in support of the name change.

“We cannot change the things that have happened, but we can certainly honor, love and remember one of Quioccasin’s most precious gifts,” Shea read. “She was brave and of the utmost character. She is the friend you wanted in your corner. She defined what friendship should be about.”

The Henrico School Board voted unanimously to rename the field Lucia Bremer Memorial Field — “as a lasting tribute to a student who shined and touched the lives of so many.”