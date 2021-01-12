Henrico County schools announces vaccine rollout, return to in-person learning delayed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools will be delaying student’s return to in-person learning while school nurses work to provide vaccines to faculty and staff.

As the county works to provide vaccines to thousands of employees they will be pulling nurses away from school buildings. Henrico schools has decided to delay student’s return to in-person learning while nurses are out of schools. All students will continue with predominantly virtual learning.

When HCPS announced specific return dates last week they had not been planning on integrating school nurses into their plans to vaccinate staff members.

“I humbly ask for patience and forgiveness, particularly from our teachers who are eager to return to in-person learning, as well as from our families who enthusiastically opted to return their students to our schools and showed tremendous confidence in our health-risk mitigation planning,” said HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell. “I share your heartache and frustration over the continuous delays to our timelines, and I know how important it is for our students to have access to in-person learning.”

The students previously scheduled to start in-person in January and February will no longer be returning on the dates announced last week. HCPS has not released any new return dates yet.

The COVID-19 vaccination process will take weeks to complete and will delay student’s returns until at least late February. Each vaccine recipient receives their first shot and then must wait weeks for their second dosage. The district did not indicate in their release any plans to have students return between each round of vaccinations.

“In light of this new phase in our battle against coronavirus, I know that we are choosing the right path forward for our employees, our students and our community,” Cashwell said.