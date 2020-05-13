Henrico County Public Schools considering 3 options for start of 2021-2022 school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is considering three options for the start of the 2021-2022 school year — including a pre-Labor Day option — according to a school board agenda for tomorrow’s work session.

The school board said two versions of the proposed 2021-2022 school calendar, those being a pre- and post-Labor Day start, were offered during a work session on March 12.

As a result of Northam’s mandated school closure extension, HCPS is also presenting an extended year option at Thursday’s virtual work session.

“There was an extensive communication plan to be executed to provide information and gather feedback from staff and families; however, the Governor’s orders on March 13, 2020, announcing a mandated school closing for two weeks followed by the March 23, 2020, announcement extending the mandated school closing through the end of the 2019-2020 school year have changed the landscape of public school education,” HCPS said in their school board documents.

The three options for the 2021-2022 calendar year are below:

Pre-Labor Day Start (DRAFT A)

Post-Labor Day Start (DRAFT B)

Extended School Year (DRAFT C)

HCPS said approval for the 2021-2022 school calendar will be requested at the May 28 meeting.