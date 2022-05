HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Public Schools is giving away 350 meals for Memorial Day weekend.

The meals will be available for pickup Wednesday, May 25 at Hermitage High School from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

School staff will distribute the meals on a first-come-first-served basis. Families are asked to use the “East Parham Road” entrance at the school.