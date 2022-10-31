HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair in order to attract potential candidates for several positions open across the county.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the job fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Twin Hickory Library, located at 5001 Twin Hickory Road.

The district is looking for bus drivers, cafeteria staff, teachers, substitute teachers and temporary instructional assistants.

Candidates for bus driver positions do not require experience and will receive a bonus of up to $3,000 if hired. Full-time and part-time bus driver candidates must be at least 21 years old, have a valid Virginia driver’s license, pass a physical and drug test and be eligible to obtain the necessary permits.

More information about the positions available in Henrico Schools can be found here.