HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking to add another potted beauty to your growing botanical collection? Or, perhaps you’ve got a green thumb that’s itching to cultivate the season’s vegetables. Either way, Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) has you covered.

HCPS is holding a plant sale on Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Advanced Career Education Center at Hermitage located at 8301 Hungary Spring Road.

A large selection of flowers, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets will be available at the sale. Buyers can choose from a wide variety of annual and perennial plants.

Only cash and checks will be accepted at the sale. All plants were grown by students and proceeds will go toward supporting HCPS horticulture programs.

For more information, visit the HCPS website or connect with them on Facebook.