Henrico County Schools redistricting debate continues

School leaders meeting this week to discuss new boundary options

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Henrico County Public Schools redistricting committee will meet this week to discuss issues affecting the redistricting process.

The committees have released a series of redistricting options. The latest version, dated December 19, adds a third ‘Option C’ for elementary, middle and high school students and a fourth ‘Option D’ just for high schools.

Here is the breakdown of meetings:

Elementary Committee Meeting: January 7 at Hungary Creek Middle School from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Secondary Committee Meeting: January 8 at New Bridge Auditorium from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Meeting of Combined Committees: January 9 at Henrico High School from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Each meeting is open to the public, but comment will not be available. You can weigh in the drafts on the county’s redistricting page.

County leaders plan to adopt a final plan in May but changes would not take effect until the 2021-2022 school year at the earliest.