HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is bringing back the “Rolling Resource Center” this week.

The repurposed bus visits neighborhoods and events around the county to provide fun and engaging activities for students as well as helpful information for parents and guardians. Some of the features offered by the Rolling Resource Center include:

Mini-workshops.

Interactive activities.

Books and other literacy material.

Helpful parenting information.

Family engagement packets.

“While the bus offers plenty of great reads for students and adults to browse, it’s more than a bookmobile,” a Henrico Schools Facebook post reads. “It’s designed for community engagement, bringing together families, staff members, volunteers and community partners.”

Here are all of the bus’s stops for the next two weeks:

Tuesday, July 26 10 a.m. at the St. Luke Apartments 12 p.m. at the Apartments at Kingsridge

Thursday, July 28 10 a.m. at the Express Airport Inn

Tuesday, August 2 10 a.m. at the Richfield Place Apartments 12 p.m. at the Henrico Arms Apartments

Thursday, August 4 10 a.m. at the Sandston Inn & Suites



Routes are subject to change based on scheduling and weather. For a full schedule and more information, go to the Henrico Schools website and scroll to “Rolling Resource Center.”