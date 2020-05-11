Henrico County schools to honor graduating seniors with 3-part celebration

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced graduating seniors will be honored in a three-part celebration.

The news comes as Henrico County school graduation ceremonies at the Siegel Center were canceled as a result of COVID-19. The three events will include:

A virtual “Graduation Ceremony Watch Party

A “Graduation Victory Lap” at Richmond Raceway

A “Cap and Gown Photo Session” for each graduate capturing signature moments

Held from June 8-11, the virtual “Graduation Ceremony Watch Party” will enable graduates and loved ones to watch the commencement from home. This move was made, in part, to observe coronavirus health and safety guidelines and will include “many of the elements of a traditional graduation, such as student speeches and remarks from local dignitaries,” school officials said in a release.

Next, seniors and their family members can hit the racetrack for “a once in a lifetime experience,” at the Richmond Raceway. Graduates and immediate family member will get the chance to parade in cars around the “America’s Premier Short Track,” for a “Graduation Victory Lap.” Seniors can arrive in decorative cars to participate in the event. Henrico County school officials say that graduates may even hear “‘Pomp and Circumstance’ (and possibly other special messages!)” while taking the joy ride.

Lastly, graduates will get a chance to capture signature moments in their caps and gown, which will include accepting their diploma and posing for pictures. HCPS says they will cover the cost of one 8-by-10 print for each graduate.

