Henrico County Schools to offer additional meals Thursday ahead of MLK Day closure

Cafeteria worker, Estell Swain, center, loads food packs along with school nurse, Mary Hovermale, left, as cafeteria manager David Anderson, right, distributes meals to students at Fairfield Middle School Wednesday March 18 , 2020, in Richmond due to caronavirus. Henrico county public school system is distributing lunches for low income students. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Families with students enrolled in Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) can pick up additional breakfast and lunch Thursday, Jan. 14 at the curbside school distribution sites.

According to Wednesday release, with schools closed Monday, Jan. 18 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the meal service will not be in operation.

The curbside service does not normally operate on Fridays.

HCPS officials say free school meals will continue to be offered to all students through the end of the 2020-21 school year.