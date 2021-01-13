Henrico County Schools to offer additional meals Thursday ahead of MLK Day closure

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Families with students enrolled in Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) can pick up additional breakfast and lunch Thursday, Jan. 14 at the curbside school distribution sites.
According to Wednesday release, with schools closed Monday, Jan. 18 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the meal service will not be in operation.
The curbside service does not normally operate on Fridays.
HCPS officials say free school meals will continue to be offered to all students through the end of the 2020-21 school year.