Henrico County seeks volunteers to help deliver PPE to neighborhoods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is seeking volunteers to help distribute personal protective equipment and health information to several communities.

The effort, which is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28, will distribute 20,000 reusable cloth face coverings, bottles of hand sanitizer and informational materials packed in care kits for targeted neighborhoods throughout the county. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the state Health Equity Working Group are partners.

“There isn’t a greater responsibility for a local government than the health and safety of its residents, and Henrico is grateful for these additional resources in the fight against COVID-19,” said Monica Smith-Callahan, deputy county manager for community affairs. “Henrico is excited to participate in the Health Equity Pilot Program and to join with VDEM to help ensure that all residents receive the support and resources they need during this pandemic.”

Volunteers can register and obtain additional information about the community canvassing events set for Thursday and Friday through HandsOn Greater Richmond.

