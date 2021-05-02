Henrico County Sheriff’s Office warning public about scam calls from ‘Officer Thompson’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that’s making the rounds.

According to a release, authorities have received several reports from residents who said they have been getting calls from a person identifying himself as an Officer Thompson concerning serving papers on a civil lawsuit. The person tells the resident that they must turn themselves in or pay a fee.

Officials from the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not have an employee by that name, and that this is not the process by which authorities operate.

Anyone who has received a call like this is urged to report it by calling 804-501-5000.