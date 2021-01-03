Henrico County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating in the area.

According to a release, people are receiving calls from individuals posing as Sheriff’s Office staff, advising them of warrants for their arrest. Authorities say scammers will tell potential victims to come to the Sheriff’s Office with money for preset bails.

Anyone who has been targeted by this scam is urged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-50000.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that fraudsters may use technology to change the phone number that appears on caller ID, so the name and number that pops up on a potential victim’s phone might not be real.