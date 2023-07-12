HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is saying goodbye to an emergency messaging system, CodeRed, that has been in operation for over a decade and is in the process of transitioning to a new 24-hour emergency alert system called Everbridge.

The transition has been in the process for a year and a half. The new system will reach 15,000 more Henrico residents, filling gaps throughout the county.

The county is paying for this update out of the Emergency Management’s operating budget.

Rob Rowley, a former firefighter and current Henrico Chief of Emergency Management and Workplace Safety, said the county wanted to have the best public emergency alerting system possible.

“It’s flexible and dependable. And again, depth of reach so that we can make sure that we can get the right message really to exactly the right people at the right time,” said Rowley.

Both the old and new systems are location-based and send emergency alerts through text, emails and voice calls, but Everbridge updates resident information monthly rather than yearly.

This means the new system will have the most up-to-date information to quickly alert residents and first responders in the county.

“Emergency alerting is not something that we do on a wide scale. But when you do it, it has to work,” said Rowley.

Henrico citizens must set up their cell phones to receive emergency alerts to receive notifications of any life-threatening disaster or Amber Alerts.

“Thinking about a fire scene with toxic smoke or a chemical spill of some sort,” Rowley said. “We can alert an area of a need to evacuate.”

Residents can also sign up for routine communication reminders through Everbridge on the Henrico Emergency Management website.

Examples of reminders include updating the batteries in your home’s smoke alarms or ensuring your home has a disaster pack and plan during hurricane season.

The transition from CodeRed to Everbridge will be complete on July 24.