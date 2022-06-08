HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico teen has been arrested and charged with assault and malicious wounding after Henrico Poice said the boy admitted to driving the suspect vehicle, and shooting at random bystanders with a gel blaster pellet gun.

Police identified 18-year-old Fernan Andres Chacon Gonzalez, of Henrico, as the suspect of a reported assault Tuesday, June 7 at the 5500 block of Barnsley Terrace. Officers arrived at the scene at 6:13 p.m. to find a juvenile girl and her friend had been shot at and hit by pellets from a toy gun.

Video surveillance from the home showed the two girls walking down the street when the male driver of a dark gray Tesla Model S began firing the toy gun at them. Police said both girls had minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

Chacon Gonzalez was identified by police as the driver of the vehicle and he admitted to shooting at random bystanders with a gel blaster pellet gun.

Investigators were then able to link Chacon Gonzalez as the suspect in similar incidents that had occurred in the past 48 hours.

A woman reported a man inside a dark gray Tesla had shot pellets at her on Monday, June 6 at the 11300 block of Nuckols Road. The woman was left with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, June 7, two additional incidents were reported in the 4900 block of Hickory Meadows Court and the 5900 block of Dorrington Circle. Police said minor injuries were reported at the incident at Hickory Meadows Court, and no injuries were reported at Dorrington Circle.

The Charges

Chacon Gonzales has been charged with four counts of simple assault and one count of malicious shooting into an occupied moving vehicle. He is currently booked at Henrico Jail West.