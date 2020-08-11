Henrico County to announce restoration plans for historic cemetery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will announce their plans tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. for the restoration of historic Woodland Cemetery. According to a press release, Officials from Henrico and the Evergreen Restoration Foundation will gather at the cemetery to explain how they plan to preserve and support the grounds.

According to the press release from Henrico County, Woodland Cemetery’s upkeep and maintenance has been an ongoing challenge for the county.

Woodland is a predominantly Black cemetery on Magnolia Road in eastern Henrico. The cemetery was established in the early 20th century and currently has an estimated 30,000 graves. The press release says, notable community members buried at Woodland include tennis champion and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe Jr. and the Rev. John Jasper, founder of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church.