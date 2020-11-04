Henrico County to begin leaf collection services Monday

Wet, bright leaves of maple lie on the grass.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Free annual leaf-collection services will be provided for Henrico County residents beginning on Monday, Nov. 9. The collection of bagged leaves is scheduled through Feb. 13.

Collection crews will work on a week-to-week basis in five zones with each zone receiving two pickups over the course of the free program.

Collection is provided automatically for residents living in designated zones and residents living outside the areas can order free pickup of bagged leaves by calling 804-727-8770.

Residents are also encouraged to place their bags on the curb or road’s edge on the Sunday of the assigned pickup week.

Crews will begin collecting the bagged leaves at 7 a.m. Monday.

Bagged leaves will also be accepted at no cost at Henrico’s public-use areas at 2075 Charles City Road and 10600 Fords Country Lane.

Paid options are also available — including vacuum leaf collection for $30.

