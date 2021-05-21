Henrico County to continue reopening government facilities on Monday, fully vaccinated visitors will not need masks

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is adjusting pandemic-related protocols in alignment with revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and guidance issued by Governor Ralph Northam last week.

The county will continue reopening buildings and facilities to the public on Monday, May 24.

Many of Henrico County’s offices have been closed to in-person visits by residents and others since early last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Libraries, courts, cashiers offices, and parks and recreation centers had previously reopened to the public.

Those who have fully vaccinated for at least two weeks will not be required to wear a face covering or to maintain social distancing within county buildings. Those wishing to enter county buildings who are not fully vaccinated will be expected to wear a face mask and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others while inside the building.

A full list of county reopening and operational changes can be found on Henrico’s website.