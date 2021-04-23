Henrico County to hold document shredding, electronics recycling event tomorrow

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Doing some spring cleaning? You can clear out old documents and electronics on Saturday in Henrico County.

Henrico Police and Henrico County Waste Management are holding a document shredding and electronics recycling event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be at Virginia Center Commons on Brook Road.

People attending the event are asked to take Jeb Stuart Parkway to Telegraph Road and then follow signs for the event.

All document shredding is free. There is a limit of either two boxes or three paper grocery bags worth of documents. Documents in plastic bags will not be accepted. People are asked to bring personal documents only and not recyclable paper items.

Certain electronics including computer parts, printers, copiers, VCRs, camcorders, stereos and microwave ovens will be accepted for free. There is a fee to recycle your television. A TV less than 27 inches cost $23 to recycle and a TV above that size cost $30 to recycle. They will not accepting compact fluorescent light bulbs, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and AC units.