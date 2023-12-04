HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will host a community celebration in the evening on Monday to mark the opening of the Henrico Sports and Events Center.

A spokesperson for the county said the free celebration will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, at the Center — located at 11000 Telegraph Road, near the Virginia Center Commons.

Guests will hear from county officials followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees will also enjoy, games, music and giveaways.

The 185,000-square-foot Sports and Events Center began hosting tournaments and other events in late October.

The Center features an arena that can accommodate up to 4,500 guests, as well as an event space that can be arranged for 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts simultaneously.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the Center will present its first NCAA Division 1 basketball game, featuring the women’s teams from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and the University of Delaware. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster’s website.

In addition to sporting events, the facility also will accommodate high school graduations, concerts and other gatherings, according to Henrico County.