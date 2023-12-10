HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will host a commemorative event of the Boston Tea Party on its 250th anniversary.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the county and its partners will host its event, ‘Tea at the Tavern: 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party’ from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Walkerton Tavern, located on 2892 Mountain Road.

The Boston Tea Party took place on Dec. 16, 1773, when a group called the Sons of Liberty protested the British tea tax by dumping all of the tea from British tea ships into the Boston Harbor.

The commemorative event will feature costumed reenactors, crafts and activities that relate to the historical event, as well as offer samples of the types of tea dumped into the harbor.