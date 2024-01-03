HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a new job? Henrico County will hold a job fair that highlights open positions in multiple departments and agencies.
The job fair will be hosted from 4 to 7 p.m. at the administrative office of the Division of Recreation and Parks, located at 6800 Staples Mill Rd.
The County listed the following departments and agencies that will have representatives available to interested candidates:
- Division of Fire
- Police Division
- Sheriff’s Office
- James River Juvenile Detention Center
- Division of Recreation & Parks
- Office of Elections & Voter Registration
- Department of Public Works
- Department of Public Utilities
- Department of Emergency Management & Workplace Safety
- Henrico County Public Library
- Department of Emergency Communications
- Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services
- Department of Social Services
- Internal Audit and Capital Region Workforce Partnership
To view available positions, visit Henrico County’s website.