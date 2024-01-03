HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a new job? Henrico County will hold a job fair that highlights open positions in multiple departments and agencies.

The job fair will be hosted from 4 to 7 p.m. at the administrative office of the Division of Recreation and Parks, located at 6800 Staples Mill Rd.

The County listed the following departments and agencies that will have representatives available to interested candidates:

Division of Fire

Police Division

Sheriff’s Office

James River Juvenile Detention Center

Division of Recreation & Parks

Office of Elections & Voter Registration

Department of Public Works

Department of Public Utilities

Department of Emergency Management & Workplace Safety

Henrico County Public Library

Department of Emergency Communications

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services

Department of Social Services

Internal Audit and Capital Region Workforce Partnership

To view available positions, visit Henrico County’s website.