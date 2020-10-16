Henrico County to host PPE drive through events in October

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is holding a free personal protective equipment drive-through distribution event on Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday residents can pick up reusable cloth face coverings, hand sanitizer and flyers with health information from multiple areas in the county.

Drive-through locations include:

PPE kits were previously distributed to doorsteps around the county in May and August but certain areas of eastern Henrico for difficult for canvassers to reach by foot. The county intends for the drive-through spots to help extend access to residents who were unable to previously receive kits.

“These are centralized locations where the public can pick up personal protective equipment and useful information,” said Monica Smith-Callahan, deputy county manager for community affairs. “Henrico County is committed to helping its residents as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

