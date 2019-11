HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County wants to make sure some of its most vulnerable residents stay safe from scams and other dangers.

The county is hosting a Senior Safety Day starting Wednesday morning to educate seniors about scams, fall dangers and other risks.

It starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Registration is required beforehand. To register email mor141@henrico.us or call (804) 501-5065.