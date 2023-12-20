HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County residents will have the opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees after the holiday, which will be turned into mulch.

The free service will be offered by Keep Henrico Beautiful and Henrico County Department of Public Utilities from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The service preserves landfill space and protects the environment, according to a spokesperson for Henrico County.

Trees will be accepted at the following locations:

Trees can be dropped off anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas.

Trees must be free of tinsel, lights, ornaments, tree stands and water bowls, according to Henrico County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Henrico County reminds residents not to place trees in their carts or curbside for weekly trash collection service. Trees are ineligible for pickup, even if they are cut into pieces.

Free mulch is available to Henrico residents at the public use areas. For information, residents can visit Henrico County’s website or call 804-501-7277.