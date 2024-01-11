HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Biden-Harris Administration will award Henrico County a $1.4 million grant to build electric vehicle (EV) charging ports at seven community facilities.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the grant to Henrico County would help build 38 EV charging ports at seven publicly accessible facilities such as libraries, government centers and parks and recreation sites.

The award is one of 46 projects selected in 22 states and Puerto Rico to receive a total of $623 million in funding by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Charging and Refueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program to build an EV charging network.

The CFI Discretionary Grant Program is a $2.5 billion competitive funding program by Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that includes the construction of about 7,500 EV charging ports.

The administration’s goal for the grant is to build a national network of at least 500,000 EV chargers by 2030 that are convenient, affordable, reliable and made in America.

For a full list of grant recipients, visit the Federal Highway Administration’s website here.