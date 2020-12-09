Henrico County to save and repurpose Best Products’ Art Deco eagle statues in proposed GreenCity

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After Henrico County’s endorsement of the Navy Hill developers’ vision for GreenCity off I-95 and E. Parham Road, some may wonder what will happen to the massive Art Deco eagle sculptures that stood guard at the entrance of the former Best Products Co. facility for four decades.

Henrico County Government posted on Facebook saying, “Under that project, the eagles will be saved and repurposed.”

“For forty years, these massive Art Deco eagles have served as splendid guardians to the main entrance of the former Best Products headquarters. The 16-foot-tall limestone statues used to grace the East Side Airlines Terminal Building in New York City. Best Products founders rescued the eagles from demolition and brought them home to Henrico.” Henrico County Government on Facebook







Art Deco eagles sitting guard outside of the former Best Practices Co. in Henrico County (Photos by Tyler Thrasher)

According to Henrico officials, the county purchased the 92-acre Best Products Co. property for more than $6.2 million in 2011. The company went out of business in 1997.

Best Products founder and CEO Sydney Lewis had a strong sense of artistic sensibilities, according to the county. He was a collector of 20th century art but passed away in 1999. He and his wife donated a large portion of their art to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and can be seen today at the Lewis Collection of Art Nouveau and Art Deco at VMFA.

The Art Deco eagles (Left) can be seen sitting atop the East Side Airlines Terminal Building in New York City and American Sculptor Rene Paul “Art Deco” Chambellan (Right) [Photos provided by Henrico County Government]

The Art Deco eagles sat atop the East Side Airlines Terminal Building in New York City for over 30 years before they were incorporated into the design of the Best Products building when the terminal was demolished in 1978.

Since then, the limestone eagles have been placed at the entrance of the facility where they catch the eye of those who pass them.

Henrico County has not released information on how the 16-foot-tall statues will be repurposed, but 8News will have the latest when those details are announced.

