HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Residents can expect over 100 transportation projects to increase safety after years of pedestrian fatalities and crashes.

Henrico County’s Transportation Division is planning 108 active transportation projects that are estimated to cost $423 million over the course of the next six years.

In 2018, Henrico County mapped out hotspots for pedestrian-related crashes, this map included both walkers and bikers. After seeing an increase in pedestrian-related fatalities over the course of the pandemic, the county decided to increase safety measures by lowering the speed limits and adding roundabouts to certain areas.

Now the department is going a step further by making road improvements and adding sidewalks and bridges to certain roads and intersections throughout Henrico.

The 11 locations for improvement are:

Audubon Drive sidewalk;​

Bremo Road improvements​;

Amenities​ at various GRTC stops (benches, trashcans, etc.);

Causeway Drive sidewalk​;

Creighton Road improvements;

Glendale Drive and Henrico Avenue roundabout​;

Hunton Park Boulevard​;

Pemberton Road and Skipwith Road Bridges over I-64​;

North Parham Road sidewalk at Fordson Road;

Three Chopt Road sidewalks from Dinwiddie Avenue to Bexhill Road​;

Wilkinson Road bridge​

These locations will undergo construction this year. In addition to these improvements, the project also includes the addition of bridges to certain areas and amenities to GRTC stops.