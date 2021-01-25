Henrico County to vaccinate pets for $10 at February event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Anyone in Henrico County or the surrounding areas can bring their dogs and cats to the Henrico County Government Center for a $10 rabies vaccine on Feb. 13.

The event is organized by the Henrico County Police Division. Vaccines will be administered between 9 a.m. and noon.

At the event, pet owners must head to the cashier’s office in the administration building to register and pay in cash. The veterinarian will administer the rabies vaccines in the first level of the parking deck next to the building.

All humans attending the event must get their temperature checked, wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Cats must be kept in carriers during the event.

Henrico County residents can also purchase a dog license for $10 that will last for as long as their pet’s rabies vaccinations are kept current.

For more information call, the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.