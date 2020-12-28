Henrico County using CARES Act funding to help residents behind on water bills

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County residents who have unpaid utility bills due to the pandemic may be eligible for financial relief.

The county is using federal CARES Act funding to help residents pay their late water and sewer bills. These bills must be more than 30 days past due and be for water and sewer usage between Mar. 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020.

Residents in need of assistance must submit their application by Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The applications will be processed as they are received so be sure to submit sooner rather than later.

Applications can be submitted on Henrico County’s website. Henrico County Department of Public Utilities customers should also receive paper applications by mail.

Customers with questions or who need help completing the application should call Public Utilities at (804) 501-4275.

