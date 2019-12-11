Henrico County wants to lease Belmont Golf Course to First Tee of Greater Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –Henrico County leaders recommended that the Belmont Golf Course lease be transferred to the First Tee of Greater Richmond in a press conference on Tuesday.

The First Tee of Greater Richmond is a non-profit group that introduces gold to young people.

Henrico County has owned the Belmont Property since 1977. But it says rounds are down and lagging sales are not converting costs.

“Belmont has not generated enough revenue to cover its operating costs for years, as play has dropped from about 50,000 annual rounds to about 23,000 rounds during the past 20 years,” Henrico County Division of Recreation and Parks said in a release.

County leaders hope “First Tee” will oversee the renovation and redesign of the golf course.

Belmont would be free for all Henrico high school golf teams and community groups.

“In our community meetings, residents spoke loudly and clearly that they want Belmont to be preserved as a golf course, rather than become a passive park,” Neil Luther, director of the Division of Recreation and Parks said.

“Our challenge has been to find a financially sound and sustainable way to do that. By partnering with The First Tee, we believe we can accomplish both goals and position Belmont to be a place where everyone — from beginners to skilled golfers — can play, learn and develop their skills on this historic course.”

The First Tee of Greater Richmond currently operates a golf course in Chesterfield and a driving range in Richmond.