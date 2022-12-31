HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve gotten a headache from congested Short Pump traffic, you’re not alone. Henrico County is now looking to make traffic in this area safer and wants public input — but time to give your thoughts is running out.

The County of Henrico is working alongside the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Goochland County, and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to identify potential safety issues along the hectic Short Pump interchange.

Part of this process includes a public feedback survey on what transportation needs are most wanted in the Short Pump area.

Some potential improvements include proposed changes along I-64 and Broad Street in Short Pump and along the I-64 & N Gayton Road Interchange.

Once the proposed improvements have been approved, the county will work on a funding strategy to make these improvements a reality.

The survey is still open, but will close on Monday, Jan. 2, so submit your thoughts while you still have the chance.