Henrico County, YMCA of Greater Richmond dedicate new aquatic center to supervisor Frank Thornton

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– The newest aquatic center in Henrico County had its grand opening on Tuesday afternoon — and a surprise dedication left one Henrico Board of Supervisors member stunned.

Frank Thorton was elected to the Henrico County Board of Supervisors in 1995 and has represented the Fairfield District for 24 years.

The new facility, appropriately named Frank J. Thornton YMCA Aquatic Center, officially opens its doors to the public on Monday, Sept. 14.

Frank Thornton is joined by other Henrico County officials to cut the grand opening ribbon of the new aquatic center.

The county’s new 20,000 square-foot facility, located near Laburnum Avenue in Henrico’s East End, is the result of a partnership with the Greater Richmond YMCA and offers three different pools, private and group swimming lessons, as well as other options for physical activities.

Workers at the new YMCA aquatic center ensure that proper measures are in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and workers said they want to make everyone feel safe during this time.

“It’s really about activity. It’s about opening the doors for some folks who are afraid to go out. There’s no safer place to be than the water,” said Lisa Ramirez, the Senior Vice President of Operations for YMCA of Greater Richmond.

The main goals of the facility are to help fight social isolation in senior citizens by offering interactive classes — and preventing youth drownings by teaching Henrico 2nd grade students how to swim as part of their curriculum.

“I can’t wait to see 10 years down the road how many more children have access to swimming- how many more children will become lifeguards and swim instructors because of it,” said Chrissy Fandel.





