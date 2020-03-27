Henrico County’s community cleanup suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County’s Community Cleanup program has been suspended as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The county’s government page asks residents scheduled for cleanup in their area to not place items in the road for pickup.

Anyone in need of information about the Community Cleanup Program can click here.

For updates on how COVID-19 is affecting other services in the Henrico area, click here.

