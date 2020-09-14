Henrico County’s first Black police chief being sworn in this morning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — History is being made in Henrico County today as the county’s first Black police chief will be sworn in.

After a two month search, the Henrico Police Department announced that Eric English will replace Humberto Cardounel Jr., who served as Henrico’s chief for the past four years.

English comes to the county with over 30 years of law enforcement experience. He previously served as the Harrisonburg Police Department since 2018, and as Deputy Chief of the Richmond Police Department before that. In addition to his past experience, English is an undergraduate of the University of Richmond and played on their basketball team.

At a press conference last month, English said his focus is transparency and he is also putting emphasis on community policing.

English will be sworn in at 8:15 a.m. You can watch the swearing live on WRIC.com.