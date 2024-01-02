HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County’s Virtual Academy is currently accepting applications for its 2024-2025 school year — but the deadline, Jan. 8, is fast approaching.

Henrico Virtual Academy (HVA) is the only fully virtual option for K-12 learning in the county. Services offered include some optional in-person experiences, such as field trips and extracurricular activities.

Additionally, students can still participate in approved sports and activities at their home schools, should they wish to do so.

Applications are handled by the HVA’s enrollment committee, which considers factors such as attendance, scheduling and academic success.

Those interested can submit their applications on the HVA website. Accepted students by Feb. 2, and decisions are due by Feb. 6.