HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Works held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to announce that the Woodman Road extension is now open.

County leaders cut a ribbon on the 1.3-mile road which links Greenwood Road to JEB Stuart Parkway and the Brook Road corridor, which connects Greenwood Road to the Virginia Center Commons area. It’s designed to improve traffic flow according to Henrico County. There is also a paved path alongside the road for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The Department of Public Works anticipates that by 2025, more than 11,000 vehicles will travel this new stretch of road each day.

Henrico Woodman Road extension now open. Photo credit: Tim Corey

“There is a lot of exciting activity underway in this part of the county, and the Woodman Road extension will help propel all of it,” Henrico Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Frank Thornton said at the event according to a social media post. “It will offer a new western connection to Brook Road and to the former Virginia Center Commons site, which is being reinvented as a mixed-use community featuring the county’s first indoor sports arena and convocation center.”