Henrico couple found dead in their home, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating after a couple in their 50’s were found dead in what appears to be a domestic related incident.
According to authorities, a family called 9-1-1 Tuesday night around 9 p.m. after finding their parents dead inside a home in a Glen Allen neighborhood.
The home is located in the 4900 block of Merlin Lane. Once inside, officers found two adults, 53-year-old Carol Ann Hudson and 57-year-old Gregory Allan Hudson, of Henrico County.
Anyone who may have heard or seen anything related to this incident is asked
to contact Detective Noah at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.
