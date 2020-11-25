Henrico couple found dead in their home, police say

Merlin Lane death investigation

A couple in their 50s was found dead at a home in Glen Allen on Tuesday, November 24. (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Will McCue)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating after a couple in their 50’s were found dead in what appears to be a domestic related incident.

According to authorities, a family called 9-1-1 Tuesday night around 9 p.m. after finding their parents dead inside a home in a Glen Allen neighborhood.

A couple was found dead on Merlin Lane in Glen Allen Tuesday, November 24. (Photo: Will McCue)

The home is located in the 4900 block of Merlin Lane. Once inside, officers found two adults, 53-year-old Carol Ann Hudson and 57-year-old Gregory Allan Hudson, of Henrico County.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything related to this incident is asked
to contact Detective Noah at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

