Henrico crash causes power outages; Cedar Fork Road closed until further notice

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Cedar Fork Road in Henrico County is closed until further notice following a crash that resulted in power outages Tuesday night.

According to Henrico Police, two cars crashed at the intersection of Cedar Fork Road and Tiffanywoods Lane some time before 10 p.m. A Dominion power pole was damaged during the accident, leading to power outages in the area. Dominion Energy crews are currently on scene. There is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

North and Southbound traffic on Cedar Fork Road is currently blocked off between Creighton Road and Meadows Run. Alternatively, drivers going northbound from Nine Mile Road can take Nine Mile Road to Laburnum Avenue. Drivers going southbound can use Creighton Road to Laburnum Avenue, and then use Laburnum Avenue Southbound