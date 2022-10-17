A crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Henrico caused lane closures and traffic backups on both sides of the highway Monday morning. (Photo: VDOT)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Henrico caused lane closures and traffic backups on both sides of the highway Monday morning.

The crash occurred on I-64 at mile marker 179 near Short Pump. The east left shoulder and left lanes were closed, and the west left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT cameras showed at least one vehicle crashed into the median, in a ditch between the two sides of the interstate. Traffic could be seen backed up for several miles due to the crash.

Henrico first responders received a call to respond to the incident around 8:30 a.m.

8News is working to get more information on the crash. Stay with us as we learn more.