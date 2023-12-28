HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Lakeside Avenue in Henrico Thursday afternoon.

The crash was located at the intersection of Lakeside Avenue and Dumbarton Road. Police were called to the scene at 1:55 p.m.

A spokesperson for Henrico Police said northbound and southbound lanes of Lakeside Avenue near the crash were shut down, as live electrical lines were brought down during the crash.

“At this time, Dominion Power has arrived on scene to cut the power to the lines,” the spokesperson said.

As of 3 p.m., police were unsure when the road would be reopened, but said power line work is ongoing.

Police had no report of any injuries.