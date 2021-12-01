Henrico crews battle house fire in county’s east end Tuesday night

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico emergency units responded to a house fire in the county’s east end last night that left the residents without their home.

Around 7:29 p.m., crews responded to the 3600 block of Reynolds Road for a structure fire. Dispatch said they were alerted that they fire began in the kitchen.

On arrival, crews reported heavy smoke coming through the front door with visible fire inside the building. They were quickly able to bring the fire under control.

All the residents inside the structure were evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire units. There were no injuries.

The residents of the home were not able to stay and were assisted by the county to find shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.